The councilor for Ward 56 in Johannesburg, Clir Michael, says Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu, has presented them with a five-point plan.

They’re hopeful that if he does implement the plan, the water crisis will be resolved. Residents of South Hills have not had water for over 32 days.

This comes as a result of low water pressure at Rand Water’s Klipriviersberg reservoir, which was caused by a power failure at Rand Water’s Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant following the violent storm last week.

Michael has cast doubt that the water crisis will be resolved anytime soon, since it does not only affect their area.

“It takes a month for the minister to come and address the community. The Mayor of Johannesburg was not present at the meeting. The Minister did express concerns at the meeting about the Mayor not attending any of the meetings that the he has set up with the various mayors of different municipalities. In the last three years, we have had periodic issues where there have been water supply issues for a number of days. I am hopeful for my community, but I will have to view it with a little bit of skepticism,” he says.

VIDEO: Water Crisis | Joburg Water rules out acts of sabotage: