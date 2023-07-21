The Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu says the refurbished Darvill Wastewater Treatment Works in Pietermaritzburg will help address water challenges.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to engage with residents in the area on service delivery concerns later today.

Over 300 000 residents are expected to benefit from the plant which underwent a R1-billion facelift. It is said to be among the first in the country to recycle waste water.

Mchunu says the plant is also equipped to generate its own electricity.

“Therefore the people here will be benefiting in terms of cleaning environment, in terms of clean rivers. Even Ethekwini will benefit because it river flows right to eThekwini. So when water gets to Nanda dam very clean. That is the first thing that this plant will do. But the second one is that it has been developed in such a way that it has a core generation of energy in the level of 1 mega litter. It’s one of the newest plants we have that kind of components, in due course it will start generating electricity of its own.”