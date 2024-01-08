‘Mbalula’s firepool utterances won’t help ANC regain public trust’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Political analyst Professor Bheki Mngomezulu has criticised African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula for his utterances in Mpumalanga yesterday.

Mbalula admitted that they had lied on behalf of former President Jacob Zuma about the swimming pool built at his Nkandla home using public money.

He lambasted Zuma for being part of the newly formed uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) political party and his criticism of the incumbent President of the ANC, Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mbalula said Zuma automatically expelled himself from the ANC after declaring his support for the MK party.

Mbalula was addressing ANC members in Barberton, south of Mbombela at the Cadres’ Forum meeting ahead of the party’s January 8 Statement celebrations. He said the ANC is not going to subject Zuma to a disciplinary hearing.

Fikile Mbalula takes a swipe at Zuma:

Professor Mngomezulu says Mbalula’s statements don’t help the ANC in terms of regaining public trust.

“You cannot go public and confirm that yes indeed we knew that the statements we made about the Nkandla matter were wrong but we defended them, and therefore if we make similar wrong statements about the Phala Phala matter we are still right. A few years down the line, he will come back and say we were wrong too. That is not how you lead the country.”

