Mbalula says Zuma has automatically expelled himself from ANC

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The African National Congress (ANC) says its former president, Jacob Zuma has automatically expelled himself from the party. This after Zuma endorsed the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe Political Party.

ANC Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula was addressing ANC members in Barberton, south of Mbombela at the Cadres’ Forum meeting. He says the ANC is not going to subject Zuma to a disciplinary hearing.

He says if Zuma had issues with the leadership of the ANC he could have properly addressed them through the right channels within the organisation. He says on Monday the ANC will approach the courts as it attempts to reclaim the uMkhonto weSizwe name.

“The ANC didn’t expel Jacob Zuma. He has expelled himself and his interpretation that he is still a member till he dies and is not leaving is his own interpretation. You want to be happy both sides, it doesn’t work like that. We are disappointed but we are not surprised. We didn’t want him to go, we didn’t want him to go in the party we are shocked but not surprised when a former president of the ANC takes such a decision.”

Fikile Mbalula takes swipe at Zuma:

Zuma threw his weight behind the MK party after citing grievances with the current ANC leadership.

The former leader’s rational behind the move is the oath he took as a soldier of the disbanded military wing of the ANC. But leaders within the tripartite alliance have denounced Zuma’s move as attempts to divide the governing party.