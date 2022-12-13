Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says he is satisfied with the progress that has been made on the Moshoeshoe Road Corridor in Bloemfontein.

The road project, which is one of the major routes for the Integrated Public Transport Network that is expected to be launched soon, has been under construction for almost a decade.

Mbalula was speaking in Bloemfontein where he inspected progress on the road construction project following the launch of a forensic investigations earlier this year.

“I’m really elated because it means the work that has been delayed for almost 10 years is now complete. The people of Mangaung have been very loyal to us as the ANC government and they deserve better. We came here and made it a point that what they deserve and designed by our government in the form of the OPT they get it.”

PROGRESS MADE IN MANGAUNG:Working with the municipality, great progress has been made, today we are on an oversight visit and inspection Hauweng. We will receive the Forensic Investigative Report we had instituted and hold those who are found to have stolen here responsible https://t.co/CwY6MESsko pic.twitter.com/YRAuUtRJUV — FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) December 12, 2022