Mbalula lauds the role of the church in society

Reading Time: 2 minutes

ANC Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula has told thousands of worshippers at Esikhawini on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast that the church plays an important in the reconstruction and development of people’s souls while problems like broken families plague society.

He was one of the politicians invited to speak at the Passover Convention of the Covenant Fellowship Church International.

Mbalula has pointed out that, just as the church played an important role in the struggle, political parties must also help the church where they can.

“You know that the ANC here in Esikhawini, through our mayor, when we were in charge, we gave land to the church. A matter that was distorted earlier on and it was rectified by the church. So, it is important that example that in different areas, not for political reasons, let’s give the church the land. Because that is the refuge of the people. Look (at) how hopeful people are when they leave the church, knowing that we live for a purpose.”

[WATCH] We as ANC are not visitors to the church. Church is an integral part of the work the ANC does. That is why we place the church at the centre of the work we do. #ANCInChurch https://t.co/4bq1fJBjXw pic.twitter.com/1GVpKfBjYd — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Fikile Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) March 31, 2024

Meanwhile, EFF General Secretary, Marshall Dlamini, told the gathering the church plays an important role in sustaining the fibre of society.

“We are 30 years now in democracy. And our people remain unemployed, they remain landless, young people have surrendered themselves to drugs and alcohol. We are saying to the congregants they need to pray for change. Because in this country we need change. We can’t wait forever. Our people have been patient enough and they continue to die in poverty, they continue to live in squalor. At this stage in the country to have people dying of poverty related diseases, that cannot be acceptable.”

[WATCH] Noting the high impact work that the church is engaged in that saves lives of young people, we have an obligation to support this work. To give support to the church is to contribute positively towards nation building.#ANCinChurch https://t.co/WCO1Z8x5AM pic.twitter.com/IohxLEVd3I — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Fikile Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) March 31, 2024