Mbalula lauds the role of the church in society

Church
  • ANC Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula at the Covenant Fellowship International Church.
ANC Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula has told thousands of worshippers at Esikhawini on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast that the church plays an important in the reconstruction and development of people’s souls while problems like broken families plague society.

He was one of the politicians invited to speak at the Passover Convention of the Covenant Fellowship Church International.

Mbalula has pointed out that, just as the church played an important role in the struggle, political parties must also help the church where they can.

“You know that the ANC here in Esikhawini, through our mayor, when we were in charge, we gave land to the church. A matter that was distorted earlier on and it was rectified by the church. So, it is important that example that in different areas, not for political reasons, let’s give the church the land. Because that is the refuge of the people. Look (at) how hopeful people are when they leave the church, knowing that we live for a purpose.”

Meanwhile, EFF General Secretary, Marshall Dlamini, told the gathering the church plays an important role in sustaining the fibre of society.

“We are 30 years now in democracy. And our people remain unemployed, they remain landless, young people have surrendered themselves to drugs and alcohol. We are saying to the congregants they need to pray for change. Because in this country we need change. We can’t wait forever. Our people have been patient enough and they continue to die in poverty, they continue to live in squalor. At this stage in the country to have people dying of poverty related diseases, that cannot be acceptable.”

