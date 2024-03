uMkhonto we Sizwe name belongs to the ANC: Mbalula

Reading Time: 2 minutes

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula maintains that the name uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) belongs to the governing party.

He was addressing ANC supporters outside the Durban High Court yesterday.

The ANC is seeking an interdict against the MK Party, claiming that the MK name and logo are part of its heritage and intellectual property.

Judgment has been reserved in the matter.

Mbalula says, “We lost in Bloemfontein and we will not appeal, and we are here again for two things which is common law and the trademark. We say this trademark belongs to us and it doesn’t matter when we registered it, no it doesn’t. It belongs to us. This MK belongs to the ANC and thieves do as they please here and they steal our things and run with it whereas they know that it is ours.”

He also criticised former President Jacob Zuma’s leadership while he was part of the ANC.

“Today they talk about many things they failed to do while they were in power. They put us in big troubles, and we are in this mess because of them. They call us thieves. Today we have the Zondo Commission which has revealed many things, and they thank us by forming a new political party,” Mbalula adds.

Meanwhile, Zuma who backs the MK party says the ANC lacks strong arguments in the case.

“They are frustrated now because they don’t have strong arguments in court and we are still using the same courts we have been using previously. They didn’t know what to say in court. I heard their legal representative failing to express themselves because they don’t know what to say. The thing is that everything is easy and they win whatever is in court, even if they bribe they win, things have changed now. We are MK now and nobody will touch us!!!!!”

VIDEO: Mbalula maintains the name ‘MK’ belongs to ANC: