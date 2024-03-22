ANC to implement step aside rule if Mapisa-Nqakula is charged

Reading Time: 2 minutes

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula says the party will implement the step aside rule, if National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is formally charged regarding the corruption allegations she is currently facing.

Mapisa–Nqakula is implicated in bribery allegations of more than R2 million dating back to her tenure as Defence Minister.

Speaking on the sidelines of their campaign in East London in the Eastern Cape, Mbalula says while the party is planning to deal with the matter on Monday, it remains confident that it is not going to affect voter confidence as it prepares for the May 29 elections.

“So that’s it, and then even if you look at our list, we had to deal with issues of people who are faced with all sorts of challenges and all of that, and those who were on the step aside are not on our list. Should anything happen to the Speaker in relation to the matter, the party is ready to act,” adds Mbalula.

“It will not affect the ANC anywhere. Because the ANC is very clear, if you are accused of corruption step side. So that’s it,” he adds.

Meanwhile, Mapisa-Nqakula has launched an urgent interdict to stop her arrest. This as the DA submits a motion of no confidence in her.