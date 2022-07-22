The Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha has expressed sadness at the gunning down of the Collins Chabane Mayor. Fifty-six-year-old Moses Maluleke was gunned down by unknown assassins at his home in Shikundu village on Thursday night.

Maluleke’s 18-year-old son was wounded and is in hospital in a stable condition. Police say the attackers were demanding money.

Police have activated a 72-hour plan to apprehend the suspected killers.

The Premier’s spokesperson Willie Mosoma says that Mathabatha is calling on the law enforcement agencies to around the clock to search for the suspects.

“Premier Mathabatha is deeply saddened that criminals have robbed the province of a champion of development and service delivery that is the late Mayor of Collins Chabane Local Municipality, Premier Mathabatha is urging the law enforcement agencies to do everything in their power to bring perpetrators of this gruesome act to book.”

In the video below, journalist Pimani Baloyi reports that people who have been visiting Maluleke’s home to offer their condolences:

Community angry

Limpopo Community Safety MEC Polly Boshielo is calling on residents of Collins Chabane Local Municipality to remain calm.

Some community members have vowed to blockade the roads in response to Maluleke’s killing.

Boshielo says the community should allow the police to do their work.

“We want the community to also to be calm; they wanted to block some roads. They must not do that. Let them give the police the chance to do the work. I know they are angry and they must not also point fingers at people because something might happen. So, let them give the police the chance to do the investigation. They must stay calm, we’re here, you can see the premier is joining us later and we’ll make sure that we get the culprits. So, the community must just support the family and not point fingers at other people.” – Additional reporting by Koketso Motau