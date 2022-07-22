Police have activated a 72-hour plan to hunt down three suspects who gunned down the Mayor of the Collins Chabane Local Municipality in Limpopo.

Unknown assailants ambushed Moses Maluleke at his home at Xikundu, outside Malamulele on Thursday night.

Maluleke’s 18-year-old son was wounded in the incident and admitted to the hospital.

Police say three unknown men entered Maluleke’s home at Saselamani village, Xikundu area, where they demanded money from him and his son.

When the Mayor and the son did not comply with the suspects’ instructions, they were apparently shot by the attackers. Mayor Maluleke died on the scene.

Police are appealing to anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them.

Video: Police on a hunt for suspects in the murder of Moses Maluleke

Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) in the province has described the killing of Moses Maluleke as shocking.

The ANC provincial spokesperson Jimmy Machaka says they are saddened.

“The ANC in Limpopo province have learnt with great sadness about the passing of its leader regional deputy secretary of the ANC in Vhembe region and the mayor of Collins Chabane municipality being Moses Maluleke, we are very disappointed as an organisation.”

“We will closely monitor developments relating to this matter, we are not in a good position to can explain further and as we are not aware about the circumstances that led to his death,” adds Machaka.