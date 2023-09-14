The High Court in Polokwane has postponed the trial of five accused in the killing of Collins Chabane mayor, Moses Maluleke yet again.

This time around the trial has been moved to the 5th of October, to allow for the newly appointed lawyer of one of the accused, Shumani Nemadodzi to be furnished with trial records.

Nemadzodzi, alongside his co-accused Isaac Mudau, Wiseman Baloyi, Pfunzo Lidzebe and Tshianeo Munyai each face six charges.

Maluleke was gunned down at his Xikundu homestead in July last year.

State Prosecutor Eric Mabapa told the court that the full trial records are likely to be available by the next appearance.

“Accused number one was initially represented by Mr. Legodi from Legal Aid South Africa. That issue seems to be settled, My Lady, I therefore apply that the matter be postponed and it be even a provisional date as well for the record. My Lady we seemed to be agreeing on the 5th of October.”

Meanwhile, Maluleke family spokesperson Eitiken Maluleke says the continued postponements are taking a toll on the family.

“It is very concerning you must know that we are coming from far, we are not staying here. So it is also consuming our own pockets now that’s why I’m saying it’s like a delay technique now it’s like if they don’t want to see us here that’s how we are feeling now. Because every time when we come here, it’s another postponement. It’s either the lawyer is sick, the lawyer is fired now there’s another lawyer and then the lawyer doesn’t know the records, must be known things like that, and we don’t know what is going to happen on the 5th. It’s like maybe it’s going to be another postponement, we are no longer sure what is happening.”