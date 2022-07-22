Limpopo ANC has confirmed the gunning down of Collins Chabane Municipal Mayor Moses Maluleke. He was shot and killed by unknown assailants in his home village, Shikundu, outside Malamulele on Thursday.

Police are yet to comment on the gunning down of the Mayor of the Collins Chabane Municipality in Limpopo.

The African National Congress (ANC) in the province has described the killing of Moses Maluleke as shocking.

Maluleke’s child was wounded and has been admitted to hospital. Maluleke was reportedly ambushed on his arrival at his home. He was also the ANC Deputy Secretary in the Vhembe region.

The ANC provincial spokesperson Jimmy Machaka says they are saddened.

“The ANC in Limpopo province have learnt with great sadness about the passing of its leader regional deputy secretary of the ANC in Vhembe region and the mayor of Collins Chabane municipality being Moses Maluleke, we are very disappointed as an organisation. We will closely monitor developments relating to this matter, we are not in a good position to can explain further and as we are not aware about the circumstances that led to his death,” says Machaka.