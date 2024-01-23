Moses Maluleke murder trial postponed to April

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The trial of the five accused in the July 2022 killing of Collins Chabane Mayor, Moses Maluleke, has been postponed to the 2nd of April at the High Court in Polokwane.

The postponement is due to the unavailability of the presiding judge, Violet Semenya.

The accused, Shumani Nemadzodzi, Isaac Mudau, Wiseman Baloyi, Pfunzo Lidzebe and Tshianeo Munyai, were back in the dock for a brief moment.

They face several charges, including one of murder and another of attempted murder.

Maluleke was shot and killed at his home in Xikundu village. His then 17-year-old son, Ntokoto Maluleke, was also shot and injured.

During trial proceedings in June last year, the state called four witnesses, including Ntokotoko, and the second accused who turned state witness, Avhatakali Mulaudzi.

When testifying, Ntokoto told the court that the bullet that hit him that fatal night is still lodged in his pelvis.

The third witness, a neighbour of the late mayor, Hlanganani Manganyi, told the court how he saw five men running away from the crime scene on the night Maluleke was killed.

The fourth witness, a former girlfriend of accused number three, said that Wiseman Baloyi met with the mayor a year before the shooting, promising to do a painting job at Maluleke’s house.

