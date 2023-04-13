A man who has been taken into custody in connection with Thabo Bester’s escape is expected to appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court today following his arrest on Tuesday.

The man is an employee contracted to a company that installs and maintains cameras at the Mangaung Correctional Centre.

He faces charges of aiding and abetting a convicted prisoner to escape, defeating the ends of justice as well as violation of a dead body.

Meanwhile, North West police have seized a white Porsche Cayenne believed to belong to Dr Nandipha Magudumana.

The vehicle was seized by the Gauteng SAPS Tracking Team in Lichtenburg, North West, and the driver is currently in police custody and being questioned.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says, “The vehicle was seized by the Gauteng SAPS Tracking Team in Lichtenburg, North West. A 28-year-old male driver has since been taken into police custody where he is currently being questioned. Investigations into this case are unfolding and the SAPS will continue to provide an update to the nation when time permits.”

Convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana back in SA

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bester and Magudumana returned to South Africa early this morning.

The two fugitives were arrested in Arusha Tanzania last Friday after fleeing the country last month.

A chartered plane carrying the fugitives landed at Lanseria airport in Johannesburg early this morning.

Chriselda Lewis who is at the airport says, “The police nyala carrying convicted Thabo Bester just left the Lanseria airport under heavy police guard.”

BREAKING [WATCH] Dr #NandiphaMagudumana walks out of one car into another under heavy police guard. The aircraft carrying her and #ThaboBester landed at Lanseria Airport at 4am.#sabcnews pic.twitter.com/fCvYafHN0y — Chriselda Zozi Lewis (Babes Wendaba) (@Chriseldalewis) April 13, 2023