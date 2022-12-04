A 23-year-old man will appear at the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court in Nelson Mandela Bay, Eastern Cape, on Monday, on charges of murder.

This follows the death of a man identified as Sinethemba Siko.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu says Siko was at his home when four men allegedly entered and accused him of stealing two cellphones, a cable, and toiletries.

It is alleged he was assaulted and taken away, and his body was later brought back and dropped at his house.

Naidu says police condemn any act of mob justice

“Police in Gqeberha are warning communities that there is no justification whatsoever in acts of mob justice and perpetrators of such crimes will face the full might of the law. This warning is issued following the murder and kidnapping of a Motherwell man on Friday. Shortly after the matter was reported, a 23-year-old man was arrested and detained on charges of murder and kidnapping. He will appear in Motherwell magistrate court on Monday, 5 December 2022.”

Woman stabbed to death

Meanwhile, a 39-year-old man has handed himself to the Addo police in the Eastern Cape, following the murder of his girlfriend.

Police spokesperson Majola Nkohli says the woman was stabbed to death with a knife. It is alleged that the couple was walking when they had an argument, which led to the woman allegedly hitting the suspect with a stone. It is alleged that the boyfriend retaliated and stabbed her once with a knife.

The 34-year-old woman who has been identified as Yandiswa Kate was declared dead at the scene. The suspect will appear in court on Monday on a charge of murder.