Police are investigating the murder of seven people from the same family in Tanseka village in Bityi in the Eastern Cape.

Police were called to the scene where they found the victims with gunshot wounds to the head.

It is alleged that the family had gathered in preparation for the funeral of another family member that was shot dead last week.

According to eyewitnesses, three unknown suspects forced their way into the family’s house and demanded insurance money that a burial society had earlier dropped off.