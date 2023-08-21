The trial of five men accused in the killing of Collins Chabane Mayor, Moses Maluleke is due to resume at the High Court in Polokwane.

The five are charged with murder, attempted murder, robbery and possession of unlawful firearms and ammunition.

The trial has been scheduled for two weeks. Maluleke was gunned down at his home in Xikundu village in July last year.

His then 17-year-old son was shot and injured.

Moses Maluleke’s son cross-examined:

The state is expected to call more witnesses to the stand, including the investigating officer on the case and a cellphone analysis expert.

Previously, a former accused who is now a state witness testified that all the accused, alongside two unidentified individuals were part of the planning and commission of the crime.

The five accused have pleaded not guilty to the charges.