The defence lawyer in the trial of five men accused of killing of Collins Chabane mayor, Moses Maluleke has questioned the validity of evidence given by a second witness and son of the late mayor, Ntokoto Maluleke.

Advocate, Peter Legodi, has said that Maluleke’s evidence is conflicting as he has given two different statements. Maluleke was being cross-examined in the High Court in Polokwane in Limpopo.

He says that the officers who took the statement might have misunderstood him as they were not native Xitsonga speakers.

He survived the shooting which claimed the life of his father at Xikundu village outside Malamulele in July last year.

The trial has been adjourned until Tuesday.



Pimani Baloyi on the latest in the murder trial of Moses Maluleke: