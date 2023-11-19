Malema calls for political tolerance ahead of 2024 elections

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Leader, Julius Malema has called for political tolerance in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections.

Malema spent the voter registration weekend in Gauteng, addressing the media in Ekurhuleni on the significance of political tolerance during this time.

Malema says that intolerance could lead to an election that has the potential to spark a civil war.

“The elections have got a potential to spark a civil war if not properly handled. That could be a turning point of a civil war for the country and no country needs a civil war because no country recovers from a civil war. So we must try and act with restriction to avoid engaging in a potential civil war because of political differences. Political tolerance is the highest thing that should be applied.”

Meanwhile, Malema has told the people of Alexandra, Johannesburg, that only the EFF can take them out of their misery. The densely populated township has been plagued with service delivery concerns and protests over the years.

Malema visits the township on day two of the IEC’s voter registration weekend ahead of the 2024 national elections.

Malema highlights the plight of the youth in the area.

“The youth of Alexandra are not working, the youth of Alexandra are not at school, when you look at sporting facilities in Alexandra they are not there. That’s why a lot of young people in Alex have surrendered to alcohol and drugs, only the EFF can take them out of that misery.”

Voter Registration Weekend | Julius Malema visits voting stations in Ekurhuleni: