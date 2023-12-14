Makhanda High Court reserves judgment on Intercape’s contempt case

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The High Court in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape has reserved judgment until Tuesday next week on the contempt of court application brought by bus company Intercape against the police and the Department of Transport.

The bus company approached the court, saying both the police and transport departments failed to comply with a court order compelling them to produce a plan to protect Intercape buses, its staff, and passengers against violent incidents in the Eastern Cape.

In September last year, the court ordered that the police and the transport departments should compile and execute a viable safety plan as Intercape buses have come under attack in the province.

The respondents in this matter said in court that it suspended bus escorting operations after violent incidents subsided in October and there was no legitimate threat after that.

