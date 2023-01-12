Long-distance people carrier Intercape secured a victory in the Makhanda High Court this week – in its battle to force authorities to address what it terms a campaign of terror acts directed at the company and its operations.

Intercape says it opened 137 cases over bus attacks in the Eastern Cape and that the SAPS has made no arrests in any of them.

The company is putting pressure on Police Minister Bheki Cele to act and is also calling for the President to appoint a new transport minister to bring order, stability and accountability to the sector.