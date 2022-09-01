The Makhanda High Court in the Eastern Cape has set aside a decision by the Mineral Resources Department to grant exploration rights to petroleum giant, Shell, to conduct seismic survey off the Wild Coast.

Shell was granted rights to explore gas and oil in 2014, however the decision was renewed in 2021.

But civic organisations and environmentalists took the matter to court for a review.

The applicants argued in court that Shell did not have environmental authorisation to conduct the survey, which is the requirement for conducting any mining activity in the country.

Breaking News The Makhanda high court has set aside for review a decision by the Department of energy and minerals to grant shell to conduct a seismic survey of the Wild Coast. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/1rCU1l84tA — Lerato Fekisi (@LThipa) September 1, 2022

Communities along the wild coast early this year approached the Court to stop the survey saying not all legal prescripts were adhered to in awarding the exploration rights.

The application for leave to appeal was dismissed with costs.

Strategic lead for Green Connection, Liziwe Mcdaid said this is the second victory for fishing communities on both the East and West coasts.

“Green Connection is pleased with the Court outcome on the wild coast Shell matter. Shell has applied for leave to appeal against the interdict and that was denied. That means the seismic ban remains and this is good news for coastal communities of the wild coast. In the meantime, we are glad the west coast seismic ban remains in place and we are now going to be looking at the merits of the cases,” said Liziwe Mcdaid.

-Additional copy by Lerato Fekisi