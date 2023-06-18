The long distance bus company, Intercape, has obtained another court order in the Makhanda High Court that compels the minister of transport and the Eastern Cape MEC for Transport to work with the police service to develop a comprehensive safety plan.

The bus service has been the target of violent attacks in parts of the province.

The court will next month hear submissions by the respondents as to why the order should not be made a final order of court.

Eastern Cape Transport Department Spokesperson, Unathi Binqose the MEC has noted the ruling by the court.

“He is busy perusing it now and will seek legal advise on what will be the next plan of action. However, the MEC wishes to note that the ruling in its general terms is not at odds with what the department is about, which is the safety of all those who enter the roads of the province, whether it’s entering those roads through a private or a public vehicle.”

