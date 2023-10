Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Forensic analyst, Captain Phineus Mmampshedi Masetla is expected back on the witness stand when the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes in the High Court in Pretoria this morning.

Five men are on trial for the murder of the soccer star in 2014, while at the home of his then-girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo’s mother in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.

LIVE STREAM: