The bail application of the second accused Bongani Ntanzi in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has been denied.

In October last year, Bongani Ntanzi applied for bail, citing exceptional circumstances.

He is one of five men accused of killing the Bafana Bafana captain. Ntanzi maintains that he’s been framed for the murder and that there are compelling reasons why he should be granted bail.

Meyiwa was gunned down at singer Kelly Khumalo’s house in Vosloorus, south-east of Johannesburg, in October 2014.

The case will resume next month.

