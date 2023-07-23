Sisisi Tolashe has been voted as the President of the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL).

She is currently the Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities.

Lungi Gcabashe is the newly elected Deputy President of the ANCWL.

The new Secretary-General of the League is Nokuthula Nqaba, Deputy Secretary-General is Dina Pule and Treasurer-General is Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae.

The ANC Women’s League elective conference took place at the Nasrec Expo Centre, south of Johannesburg.

Over 3 000 delegates voted for their preferred candidates.

Tolashe, ANC MP Thembeka Mchunu and the league’s former president, Bathabile Dlamini accepted nominations for the post of president.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to close the conference.

ANCWL 13th National Conference I Nomination Results announcement, Ramaphosa’s closing remarks: