The ANC’s Limpopo Provincial Executive Committee has resolved that Premier Stanley Mathabatha should reshuffle his cabinet to pave way for the party’s two senior leaders who are not members of the executive council.

Party spokesperson Jimmy Machaka says the PEC also resolved that it will nominate its provincial chairperson and Premier Mathabatha for the national chairperson position at the party’s December national elective conference.

The party also reiterated its support for party president, Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign for a second term.

The PEC wants Florence Radzilani, who was re-elected deputy chairperson and provincial treasurer Nakedi Sibanda-Kekan to be appointed as MECs.

Social Development MEC Dickson Masemola, who contested and lost the chairperson position at the party’s provincial elective conference in June, is among three members of the executive council who did not make it to the party’s PEC as additional members.

The other two are Community Safety MEC Polly Boshielo and Sport MEC Thandi Moraka.

It is not yet clear when the resolutions will be implemented.