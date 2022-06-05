ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says he is impressed with the political maturity that has been displayed by the contestants in the 10th ANC Limpopo provincial conference, held in Polokwane this weekend.

He has called on ANC members in the province to go out to ordinary people and preach the good news about the ANC and what it plans to do to improve service delivery across the province.

Ramaphosa delivered the closing remarks at the conference. He says political maturity in the ANC, through the renewal of the party can be realized.

He added that, “We need that maturity, more even as we contest and we lose, we don’t sulk, we don’t get angry and start dividing the conference and we stick to the discipline of the ANC. So in the end, the side that won is the African National Congress.”

Video| 10th ANC Limpopo elective conference continues – Pimani Baloyi updates: