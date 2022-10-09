A 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing to death his girlfriend in what appears to be a revenge attack at Monsterloos in the Sekhukhune area of Limpopo.

Police say the deceased, 21-year-old Zindle Mokoena, had been granted free bail last week by the Nebo Magistrate’s Court for allegedly stabbing and wounding her boyfriend. She was released on Friday.

Police say the suspect allegedly followed her to a tavern on Friday night and forcefully took her to his house where he allegedly stabbed her to death.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says a murder case has been opened.

“The deceased was arrested on Thursday after a stabbing incident that took place on Tuesday at the man’s house. She appeared before the Nebo Magistrate’s Court on Friday where she was released on free bail. It is further alleged that the boyfriend dragged her from the tavern to his home where on arrival he stabbed her several times killing her instantly,” says Ledwaba.

GBV under spotlight

Traditional leaders and civic organisations appealed to government to join them in stepping up the fight against the scourge of Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

The call was made during the launch of a GBV awareness campaign led by the Safety and Security Sector Education and Training Authority in Thohoyandou, Limpopo in September.

Limpopo community joins forces and calls on Government to fight GBV September 15, 2022:

Meanwhile, Non-Governmental Organisation, Future Families and Wits Reproductive Health Institute hosted an awareness programme on GBV in Ga-Mathabatha, outside Lebowakgomo in Limpopo also in September.

This follows an incident in which five women were gang-raped and other employees assaulted during a business robbery at a mortuary in Leporogong.

The programme focused on preventing, mitigating, and responding to GBV. Additional reporting Lutendo Bobodi

Future Families NGO hosts GBV programme in Limpopo: