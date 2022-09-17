Non-Governmental Organisation, Future Families and Wits Reproductive Health Institute are hosting an awareness programme on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Ga-Mathabatha, outside Lebowakgomo in Limpopo.

This follows an incident in which five women were gang-raped and other employees assaulted during a business robbery at a mortuary in Leporogong a few weeks ago.

The programme focuses on preventing, mitigating, and responding to GBV

Wits Reproductive Health Institute Limpopo provincial manager Marumo Chiloane says the recent rape incident prompted them to visit the area.

“It is pity we are talking about people who have already been rape is actually a respond from what happened to this village. So, what we try to do now is to empower these women. So we’re trying to empower this adolescent girls and young women to stand on their feet to report the rape and again, to prevent, you know one of the consequences of rape is HIV, so giving them the prep also, it helps them to, you know, to be empowered to stay empowered.”

Meanwhile, young people at Ga-Mathabatha and surrounding areas have hailed the initiative as a life-saver.

“The recent incident that happened, it really scared us because it’s not something that we were expecting. I think it is it is advisable for for youth to take prep because prep prevents you from getting HIV and Aids if you find yourself in that situation. I advise young people to take a prep because it’s too much important for your health because it prevents HIV, immediately when you take that pill, you put your life is safe,” says one of the resident.