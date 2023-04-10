The South African Communist Party (SACP) general-secretary’s Chris Hani widow, Limpho, has called on the ANC-led government to start paying attention to South Africans who are living in abject poverty.

She was speaking at the 30th-anniversary commemoration of her husband’s death at Thomas Memorial Park in Ekurhuleni.

Hani was killed by a Polish immigrant Janusz Walus on this day in 1993.

Walus failed to get parole on four occasions.

However, the Constitutional Court later ordered that he be released on parole in December last year.

SACP general-secretary Solly Mapaila says they have collected over 20 000 petitions which support the inquest into Hani’s death.

Mapaila says they hope to reach the 30 000 online signatures to coincide with the 30th anniversary of Hani’s assassination.

