Life sentence for man convicted of raping 15-year-old in E Cape

A 44-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old girl at the Bityi Regional Court in the Eastern Cape. Mabula Ramatseatsana, who is a Lesotho national, raped the 15-year-old in November 2021 while she was on her way back from school.

The rapist was working as a herdsman when the incident happened.

The court also ordered the man’s name to be added to the National Register for Sex Offenders and declared him unfit to own a firearm.

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali says they welcome this sentence.

“The NPA welcomes the sentencing of the Lesotho national to life imprisonment by the Bityi Regional Court, which convicted him of raping a 15-year-old girl. The young woman had been walking from school when she was stopped by the livestock herder, who pulled her to a forest and raped her. The Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions, Barry Madolo, commends the meticulous collection and presentation by the investigating officer, Sinawe Thuthuzela Care Centre staff, and the prosecutor.”