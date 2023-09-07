The Madadeni Regional Court has sentenced a 41-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a girl in the Osizweni area in April 2018.

The court heard that the victim was 12 years old at the time. The court also heard that the accused pulled the girl into a vacant property and raped her as she was walking home from school.

NPA Spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara says the rape came to light when the girl told her guardian in a letter about what happened.

During court proceedings, the man was sentenced accordingly.

The court also declared him unfit to possess a firearm, and the court ruled that he is unfit to work with children.

The NPA welcomes the successful finalisation.