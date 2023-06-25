It is believed that the Lekota aligned faction of Congress of the People (COPE) has terminated the membership of the party’s deputy president Willie Madisha.

SABC News has learnt that due to the party’s divisions, it held two separate Congress National Committee (CNC) meetings. The CNC is the party’s highest decision making body.

Madisha was expelled at the meeting held by the group aligned to Lekota.

The divisions are not new to the party. Fists flew during a live press briefing being addressed by party leader Mosiuoa Lekota in August, last year in Boksburg, Gauteng.

Scuffle interrupts COPE media briefing by party leader Mosiuoa Lekota 31 August 2022:

COPE Spokesperson Dennis Bloem, who is a supporter of Madisha, says he knows nothing about this.

Lekota and Madisha were not immediately available for comment.