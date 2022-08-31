Congress of the People (COPE) President Mosiuoa Lekota has been assaulted by a faction of his party at a media briefing taking place in Kempton Park.

Lekota had called the briefing to respond to a faction led by Deputy President Willie Madisha who had earlier this week announced that Lekota was suspended from the party for his alleged involvement in dividing the party.

COPE has experienced divisions that lead to the party losing significant support from the 2009 elections where they had secured more than 30 seats in Parliament.

The party has been reduced to three seats in Parliament with commentators predicting that this latest infighting signals the demise of the party.

Members who are against Lekota’s leadership interrupted today’s briefing in Boksburg, Johannesburg after he announced his struggle with prostate cancer.

Earlier this month, members of the COPE Constituency Congress Committees in Gauteng called for Lekota to step down.

This was resolved in a July meeting addressing challenges of growth, rebuilding and renewal in the party.

This was one of the 10 resolutions adopted by the party in its attempt to take “drastic actions” to rebuild itself.

COPE’s Ekurhuleni Secretary Mxolisi Ntobela said though the party still respects its leader, there is consensus that Lekota has not shown the strong leadership he did in the past, and in so doing has violated the Constitution of COPE.

Lekota is, furthermore, accused of meddling in the selection of the party’s councillors.