COPE postpones its election manifesto

The Congress of the People (COPE) has postponed the launch of its election manifesto that was scheduled to be held in Hammanskraal in Tshwane on Saturday.

On Friday, the party announced its readiness for the launch.

However, COPE says it has since received requests from potential partners who have expressed interest in collaborating with the party ahead of the May polls.

It says, as a result, the party’s National Executive Committee has decided to postpone the event to avoid potential disasters such as “stampedes”.

It has not, however, given the new date for the launch of its election manifesto.

