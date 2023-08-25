Congress of the People (COPE) Spokesperson, Dennis Bloem has resigned from the political party.

SABC News has learnt that Bloem tendered in his resignation on Friday.

COPE National Chairperson, Teboho Loate, however, says that the “purported resignation” from COPE by Bloem is an attempt to pre-empt the impact of his logical fate and to save face.

Loate adds that Bloem’s membership was terminated by the Congress’ National Committee (CNC) during its meeting held in Bloemfontein over the past weekend of August 19-20, 2023.

The party has been marred by divisions ahead of the 2024 elections. Bloem joins Willie Madisha and Mzwandile Hleko in the list of persons whose memberships were terminated by the party’s CNC.

Bloem is expected to address a media briefing on Saturday.

