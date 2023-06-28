Disgruntled members of Congress of the People (COPE) say they have sought legal advice after the party confirmed that their memberships were terminated.

COPE says the affected members are its deputy president Willie Madisha and the party’s head for elections, Mzwandile Hleko.

Spokesperson Dennis Bloem remains on suspension pending an explanation to the Congress’ National Committee on why he should not be expelled.

The party’s national committee says this was a result of an attempted take-over by the trio.

“There was no meeting last night. We were consulting with our lawyers. The meeting of the Congress National Committee will be called for this weekend. Our membership was not terminated. There is an attempt by a group who claim to represent COPE’s National Committee, which they are not members of that. The reason of our meeting with the lawyers last night was to explain that and to get legal advice.”

The members are also accused of undermining party leadership, acting in an unconstitutional manner and abusing party funds.

Meanwhile, COPE leaders have denied that they are purging members and that the party is embroiled in a bruising factional battle.

VIDEO | Willie Madisha expelled from COPE: