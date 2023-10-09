Military ombud called to probe Lohatla fire

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Activists and Citizens Forum (ACF) has called on the military ombud, Vusi Masondo, to probe who should take responsibility for the wildfire in which six soldiers were killed on Friday.

Three others sustained injuries and are still in hospital in a stable condition.

The Forum’s Spokesperson Dennis Bloem says ACF concerned about what has happened at the Lohatla Army combat centre.

Bloem says, “We cannot just accept this horrible incident as one of those things. The cause of this incident must be thoroughly investigated by the military ombudsman. The families and the public ought to know what really happened and who is really responsible for this horrible incident. We call upon the military ombudsman, General Masondo to investigate this painful incident. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the families of all those who have lost their lives in this fir. We also wish all those injured a speedy recovery”

VIDEO: SANDF releases names of members who perished N Cape fire:

