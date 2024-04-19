Mapisa-Nqakula requests legal representation from Defence Dept

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans has confirmed that Minister Thandi Modise has received a request from her predecessor Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula for the department to assist her with legal representation in her corruption case.

Mapisa-Nqakula is facing 12 counts of corruption and one of money-laundering after a defence contractor alleged she solicited bribes during her tenure as Minister of Defence.

In a statement, the Ministry confirmed that the former National Assembly Speaker’s request came through the office of Head of Legal Service at SANDF, Major General Eric Mnisi who actioned it prior to seeking counsel from the Minister or the accounting officer, Secretary for Defence, Dr Thobekile Gamede.

“The Minister has instructed the Secretary for Defence, Dr Gamede to look into General Mnisi’s handling of the matter from an administrative and process point of view as there are protocols that must be followed for such requests. Minister Modise is currently applying her mind on the request by Ms Mapisa-Nqakula and will subject it to the prescripts of the law with the view of protecting public funds,” says spokesperson for the Ministry, Amos Phago.