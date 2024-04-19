Former SANDF member granted bail in tender fraud case

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A former Brigadier-General of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and a company director accused of a R2.2 billion tender fraud involving the procurement of military goggles and heat-resistant buffs for soldiers on peacekeeping missions have been released on bail.

Eddy Modlane and Charles Mwali were granted R10 500 bail respectively by the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes court.

It is alleged that in 2015, Modlane defrauded the SANDF by writing a request to the Central Procurement Service Centre to deviate from the procurement process and request that Phomolo Enterprises, of which Mwali is the director, be appointed to supply and deliver the items.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana says, “The brigadier-general is facing three counts of fraud while the company represented by the director is facing a count of fraud. The two were arrested on the 17 of April after they handed themselves over to the police. After bail was granted, the matter was postponed to 17 July for further investigations. More accused persons are expected to be added in the matter.”