Willie Madisha maintains that he is still the Deputy President of COPE. This is despite COPE resolving to terminate Madisha’s membership at the party’s Congress National Committee (CNC) meeting in June.

Amid divisions in the party, Madisha called a media briefing to set the record straight.

As divisions continue to grow within COPE, Madisha remains firm on his standing in the political party.

“I am the deputy president of the Congress of the People, please understand, I want to repeat that, I am the deputy president of COPE and my comrade here Mzwandile Hleko is the secretary for elections.”

This comes after COPE’s secretary-general, Erick Mohlapamaswi, previously said the decision to axe Madisha along with Hleko, its secretary for elections, was taken unanimously in terms of the party’s constitution.

Madisha turned to the letter communicating this decision.

“Mohlapamaswi wrote the letter, but [Mosiua] Lekota and [Teboho] Loate just disappeared instead of helping their choir with the COPE procedures that you cannot terminate anybody’s membership without having a political mandate from the National Congress and elected by the members directly.”

Madisha further issued a warning to those he termed the “rented choir”.

“I am sending a warning to the rented choir led by Mr Lekota that your time is up we know of your corrupt activities and the long arm of the law is closing near you.”

Meanwhile despite COPE’s de-registration as a company, the party still intends to contest the 2024 elections.

