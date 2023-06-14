The National Prosecuting Authority in the Free State has confirmed that a case of attempted rape and assault has been opened against one of the lawyers of convicted rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester.

Tshireledzo Ndou’s case is currently before the Sexual Offenses Court.

Ndou’s next court appearance will be on the 21st of June.

Meanwhile, 31-year-old Zanda Moyo, who’s the ninth accused nine in the Bester prison break, has been charged with violating a dead body, assisting an inmate to escape and fraud.

Moyo appeared briefly in the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court yesterday after being arrested on Sunday in Johannesburg.

It’s alleged that Moyo and Dr Nandipha Magudumana purported that the unclaimed and unidentified body in the Bloemfontein mortuary was the brother of Moyo, Themba Ndlovu who was later found to be Katlego Bereng.

-Additional reporting by Kamogelo Seekoei