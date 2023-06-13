The charge sheet submitted at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court in the Thabo Bester escape matter alleges that Zanda Moyo claimed and collected a body under false pretenses from the mortuary of National Hospital in Bloemfontein in April last year.

It’s alleged that Moyo claimed that the body belonged to his brother Themba Ndlovu who was a taxi drive born in Zimbabwe.

Ninth suspect appears before court in Bester escape saga:

That body was allegedly to be used as a decoy in the escape plan of murderer and rapist Thabo Bester.

It was found in Bester’s jail cell in May last year, charred.

An autopsy report revealed that the deceased, who was later identified through DNA testing, was Katlego Bereng and he had died from blunt force injury to the head.

Free State NPA Spokesperson Phaladi Shuping, “The ninth accused involved in a case relating to Thabo Bester escape appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court.

He is currently facing four charges of fraud, assisting an inmate from a lawful custody, harboring an inmate and violation of a body. “

His case is postponed to 20th June where he will appear with all other accused.