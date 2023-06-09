The National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola says police expect to make more arrests in the Thabo Bester case. The National Police Commissioner made the announcement during a media briefing in Klipgat, in the North West.

He was giving an update on the police’s efforts in preventing and combating crime in the country.

Bester, together with his lover Dr Nandipha Magudumana returned to South Africa in April, after their arrest in Arusha, in Tanzania.

Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in the Free State, in May last year.

General Masemola says there are no new arrests yet, however, he is confident that more arrests will be made as investigations progress.

“There are no any other arrests. But we are still investigating the matter and yes we expect there will be further arrests in the matter because there are quite a lot of people that are involved in this investigations. It is quite a wide investigation and we are busy with that.”

No foul play suspected in investigator’s death

Meanwhile, Masemola also announced that no foul play is currently suspected in the death of one of the investigators in the Bester escape saga.

Masemola has confirmed that Brigadier Jackson Mkaulesi committed suicide. Mkaulesi shot himself just hours after attending court proceedings at the Bloemfontein High Court earlier this week, for the judgment in the Dr Nandipha Magudumana urgent application.

No foul play suspected in death of Thabo Bester’s case investigator: