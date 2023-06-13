Thabo Bester was dubbed the “Facebook rapist” for his modus of selecting his victims. Bester used the social networking site to lure women to meet him, claiming to be an international modelling scout. Armed with a knife, he then raped and robbed them.

Bester used various different aliases to run his fraud. At one point, he was believed to have had at least 13 aliases.

Some of these included Thomas Bester, Tom Bester, Thabo Tom Bester, Tom Kelly, Thomas Kelly Bester, Thomas Berter, TK, Thomas Kelly Young, Kelly Young, Thomas Magagula, Thabo Magagula, Kelly Johnstone, Rufus Mahopo and Tom Rufus Reddy.

Mind by SABC Digital News