Last victim of the Mpumalanga bus crash laid to rest

The seventh Lutheran Church congregant who died in a bus crash in Mpumalanga has been laid to rest at Uitkyk village cemetery in Mokopane, Limpopo.

Elizabeth Mamaredi is the last to be buried of the seven church choir elders.

Five were buried on Saturday and one on Friday.

Church Spokesperson Pastor Morobe Motsogi says they will continue to offer counseling services to the survivors and the bereaved families.

“All the seven families have finally buried all the seven elders who were killed in the crash. We would also like to thank those that keep these families in their prayers during this difficult time. We are still set on returning to the bereaved families shortly to offer counselling services and to encourage the families that what happened was the will of God.”

Seven die in a bus crash between Lydenburg and Sabie in Mpumalanga: