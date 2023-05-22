The Gauteng Education MEC, Matome Chiloane says they are not building more high schools in the province’s suburbs because of the shortage of land.

Last years’ online admission registration process left parents fuming after the children were not allocated high schools in their areas due to space.

The 2024 Online Admissions for Grade 1 and 8 was officially launched Sunday. Applications will open on June 15, 2023 and close on July 1, 2023. The department will begin placing learners in schools from September 4.

Chiloane says if there is land they will build high schools in suburb areas.

“It’s all about space, if the immediate school is full, we look at your application entirely within the five schools and we will make sure that within the five schools, you get one of them.”

However, he says they are focusing on building schools in the township so that leaders in the township don’t have to go to the suburbs.

“We, within our provincial strategy, we are targeting to improve our townships because you can see there is a lot of disparities in between. So we are focusing on improving our target. We are focusing on improving infrastructure there.”

Chiloane says the ratio they have across the province that there more primary schools than high schools.

“I wouldn’t say in particular there is an exclusive reason, maybe that is how they were building. So now we are building more high schools than primary schools to meet the demand from the primary schools. Because remember if you have three primary schools and you have one high school doesn’t mean all of them will go to that particular school alone, those are feeder, so it’s just an infrastructure matter, it’s not deliberate design to have.”

Full interview with Gauteng Education MEC, Matome Chiloane:

