Justice Minister, Ronald Lamola, has expressed his department’s intent to appeal the United Arab Emirates authorities’ decision, to deny South Africa’s extradition request for Rajesh and Atul Gupta.

The brothers were understood to have been in custody in a Dubai prison following last year’s high-profile arrest.

However, reports have emerged that the brothers were spotted in Switzerland late last month.

Gupta family members and associates are accused of fraudulent activities and state capture corruption. Speaking during a media briefing, Lamola says the UAE concluded the extradition hearing in February.

“We still intend to engage with our counterparts in the UAE, as requested in March, to ensure that the decision of the court is promptly appealed, as well as devise other mechanisms to deal with the matter. But also, that discussion must enhance the level of cooperation between the two nations to preserve the integrity of our bilateral relations. This request is based on an Extradition Treaty and an agreement between the two countries, which we believe must be honoured,” says Lamola.

Related video, Home Affairs welcomes court judgment in Atul Gupta’s passport application case:

Gupta family members and associates are accused of fraudulent activities and state capture corruption. Related video, Extradition process aimed at bringing Gupta Brothers to SA at an advanced stage: Ronald Lamola