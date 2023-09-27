Presidential spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya says President Cyril Ramaphosa acted within the law when he appointed an independent panel to investigate the docking of a Russian vessel in Simon’s Town in the Western Cape last year.

Briefing the media at the Union Buildings, Magwenya said the president remains confident in the work done by the panel.

The panel found that the goods delivered by the Lady R were equipment for the South African National Defence Force, which was ordered through Armscor in 2018.

What the equipment was could not be divulged because it was classified information.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has since approached the court over the Lady R controversy, arguing that it was unconstitutional for the President to appoint a judge to investigate the docking of the Russian cargo ship.

